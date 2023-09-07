Bedridden five-year-old boy receives life-changing treatment at Abu Dhabi hospital

An Abu Dhabi hospital has successfully treated a bedridden boy who suffered from a rare rheumatological disease.

The child, whose name and nationality was not disclosed, has Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis (CRMO), a rare disease that causes inflammation in the lower limbs in children and teenagers.

It causes symptoms such as joint pain, swelling, tenderness, limping, and skin conditions such as psoriasis and acne. If left untreated, it can lead to bone deformities and fractures.

The five-year-old boy, who had reported symptoms including chronic back pain, was bedridden as a result of his condition, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

The child, whose name has not been disclosed, can now walk and return to school after receiving treatment at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City's Rheumotology Clinic. Photo: Wam

He underwent a whole body MRI-scan, where he was diagnosed with CRMO at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City's (SKMC) Rheumatology Clinic.

Kamran Mahmood, a consultant paediatric doctor of rheumatology at the hospital, said the boy's condition improved after prescribing treatment.

The boy regained the ability to stand up and walk without pain, allowing him to return to school.

"The successful treatment of the boy's CRMO offers hope for other children with this rare condition," Dr Mahmood said.

"Children with unexplained joint symptoms or pains can benefit from specialist rheumatology services for prompt diagnosis and treatment."

It was not disclosed what treatment was given.

The boy's mother, whose also remained unnamed, said she is grateful for SKMC for giving her son a new lease of life.

"Seeing him suffer from chronic back pain and become bedridden was heartbreaking," she said.

"But with the new medication, his condition improved significantly, and he can now walk and attend school again.

"The care and compassion shown by the hospital's dedicated team of specialists have touched our hearts, and we will be forever thankful for the tireless efforts in treating my son."