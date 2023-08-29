Blue Supermoon to be visible in UAE skies on Thursday

A rare celestial event will be visible in the skies above the UAE on Thursday.

Called a Blue Supermoon, the phenomenon is when a second full moon appears within a calendar month.

This happens about every two years – earning it the description “once in a blue moon”. The next one will not be seen until May 31, 2026.

“It's not related to the moon's colour and happens roughly once every 2.7 years, making it a relatively rare event,” the Dubai Astronomy Group said.

The moon will be visible in the UAE from 7pm. It will be more prominent in areas away from light pollution.

The Dubai Astronomy Group is hosting a viewing event at Al Thuraya Astronomy Centre in Dubai's Al Mushrif Park, with tickets priced at Dh60.

It’s a bird! 🦅 It’s a plane! ✈️ It’s a… supermoon! 🌕 Don’t forget to check out the “super blue moon” on Aug. 31. It is called a super blue moon because it is a supermoon and the second full moon in a single calendar month. Learn more: https://t.co/cA0Y9UQS88 pic.twitter.com/RDOcsB6fIm — NASA Space Place (@NASAspaceplace) August 28, 2023

This is not the first celestial event to take place this month. A Saturn opposition was visible on Sunday.

An opposition occurs when Saturn and the Sun are directly opposite in the night sky. The rare occurrence makes Saturn appear exceptionally bright, allowing its ring system and moons to be more visible.

Next week, a comet could also be visible in the UAE.

Comet Nishimura was seen for the first time by amateur Japanese astronomer Hideo Nishimura, using a standard digital camera, on August 11 and 12.

Little is known about the interstellar object, but it is expected to become brighter as it travels closer to the Sun.

Nasa said the comet may be visible next week without a telescope.