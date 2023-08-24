UAE federal workers can work shorter hours to drop off children on first day of school

Employees of federal departments and ministries will be given the option to work reduced hours on Monday to allow them to take their children to and from school on the first day of the academic year.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said working parents would be granted late morning starts and early finishes under the back-to-school plan unveiled on Thursday.

The working day can be shortened by up to three hours under the flexible working policy, the authority said.

The directives apply to employees with children at schools, nurseries and kindergartens across the Emirates.

The authority said the initiative was aimed at boosting the work-life balance of federal workers.

“The 'Back to School' policy also allows for flexible working arrangements during other occasions and circumstances related to the school year, as long as it doesn't disrupt the workflow in the entity and is in accordance with the Federal Government's Human Resources Law and its executive regulations,” state news agency Wam quoted the authority as saying.

Up to three hours' leave will be given to federal employees to attend events such as parent-teacher meetings, graduations and other special occasions relating to their children.

Hundreds of thousands of school pupils will return to classrooms for the start of the new school year on Monday.

The country's roads are typically at their busiest when a new term starts, with delays expected on routes to and from schools during peak drop-off and pick-up times.

The flexible working plan was also put into effect for the first day of school in 2022, after it was approved by the UAE Cabinet.