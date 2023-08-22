Emirates plane grounded after wing damaged on flight to France

An Emirates plane has been grounded in France after suffering damage to its right wing.

The airline confirmed that the damage to the wing of the A380 aircraft was discovered by engineers after landing at Nice Airport on Friday.

Emirates said the flight from Dubai had "landed normally" and that passengers and crew left the plane safely.

“Emirates can confirm that flight EK77 landed normally and passengers and crew safely disembarked," an Emirates representative said.

"Upon landing, engineers discovered some damage to a slat in the right wing, and the aircraft will remain on the ground to undergo further assessments.

"Safety is our highest priority and will not be compromised.”

The cause of the damage is being investigated by French aviation authorities.

Damage to planes during flights occurs infrequently.

In June 2022, an Emirates aircraft to Brisbane landed safely after a tyre burst and blew a hole in the outer skin of the plane.

The airline said all passengers disembarked as scheduled from Emirates flight EK430.

Australian media showed photographs of a plane with a hole on its side and reported that a tyre blew during take-off.

In April, a flydubai flight continued as scheduled after a bird strike during take-off in Nepal.

The incident took place at Kathmandu airport

An airline representative said standard procedures were followed to determine whether it was safe for the plane to continue its journey.