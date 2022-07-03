Footage shows hole in Emirates plane fuselage after safe landing in Brisbane

An Emirates aircraft to Brisbane landed safely after a report of technical trouble during the flight.

The airline said all passengers disembarked as scheduled from Emirates flight EK430 on Friday at Brisbane.

"Our flight EK430 flying from Dubai to Brisbane on July 1 experienced a technical fault during the cruise," the airline said.

“The aircraft landed safely in Brisbane and all passengers disembarked as scheduled. The safety of our passengers and crew has always been our top priority.”

A plane has landed in Brisbane, with a hole in the side of its fuselage after a wheel exploded in the undercarriage. Emirates flight EK430 took off from Dubai yesterday before one of its wheels erupted shortly after retracting. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pskyF9pkiB — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 2, 2022

Australian media showed photographs of a plane with a hole on its side and reported that a tyre blew during take-off after a wheel exploded in the undercarriage.

Emirates flies to Australian cities including Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia opened to fully vaccinated international travellers in February this year after nearly two years of being closed to most overseas visitors.

The pandemic-related restrictions were eased earlier this year after the country shut down its borders to all non-citizens and non-residents in March 2020 in an attempt to limit the spread of Covid-19.

