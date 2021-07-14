Emirates plane damaged in hail storm over Milan

Emirates plane damaged in hailstorm The storm was so strong that hail stones managed to crack the windscreen of the flight deck.

An Emirates flight had to turn around shortly after take-off in Italy on Tuesday when a hailstorm damaged the plane.

Flight EK205 left Dubai for New York via Milan at 9.51am.

Minutes after take-off in northern Italy, a hailstorm forced the pilots to head back to Malpensa Airport as hailstones battered the aircraft.

No injuries were reported, Emirates said.

Congratulation to the crew who brought the plane to the ground without further consequences#EK205 #hailstorm #milano #newyork

Un plauso al equipaggio che ha riportato a terra l'aereo senza ulteriori conseguenze dopo la grandinata @emirates@AviationSafety @Emergenza24 @avherald pic.twitter.com/WnlMRWSFv9 — Vola Milano Malpensa [MXP] (@VolaMalpensa) July 13, 2021

Pictures were shared online showing damage to the exterior of the aircraft, including broken windows and punctured metalwork on the fuselage.

In a statement to The National, Emirates said the safety of its passengers and crew was of the utmost importance.

“Emirates flight EK205, scheduled to leave Milan (MXP) for New York (JFK) on 13 July at 14:10 (Milan time), had returned to Milan shortly after take-off due to adverse weather conditions,” the airline said.

“The flight landed without incident in Milan and passengers and crew were safely disembarked.

“All affected passengers were accommodated and rebooked on subsequent services the following day."

The Boeing 777-300ER circled the airport several times to burn fuel as it was loaded with enough for an eight-hour flight to New York, making it too heavy to land.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the crew attempted to land but was forced to perform a "go around" before making a successful landing at 6.05pm.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.

If you go Flights Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh with a stop in Yangon from Dh3,075, and Etihad flies from Abu Dhabi to Phnom Penh with its partner Bangkok Airlines from Dh2,763. These trips take about nine hours each and both include taxes. From there, a road transfer takes at least four hours; airlines including KC Airlines (www.kcairlines.com) offer quick connecting flights from Phnom Penh to Sihanoukville from about $100 (Dh367) return including taxes. Air Asia, Malindo Air and Malaysian Airlines fly direct from Kuala Lumpur to Sihanoukville from $54 each way. Next year, direct flights are due to launch between Bangkok and Sihanoukville, which will cut the journey time by a third. The stay Rooms at Alila Villas Koh Russey (www.alilahotels.com/ kohrussey) cost from $385 per night including taxes.