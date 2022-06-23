Emirates increases flights to Jeddah and Madinah for Hajj period

Emirates is scheduling additional flights to Jeddah and Madinah during the Hajj season, to cater to pilgrims travelling to Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

The airline will operate 31 extra flights to Jeddah, as well as double daily flights to Madinah from June 23 to July 20. These services will run in parallel with Emirates’ regular scheduled services.

Saudi Arabia has significantly expanded Hajj participation this year to nearly one million pilgrims. Emirates is reporting strong demand for Hajj travel from Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Turkey, Egypt, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the UK, the US, the UAE and Algeria.

In order to take advantage of these new special services, passengers must be under the age of 65, hold a valid Hajj visa and hold a valid Covid-19 vaccination certificate, as well a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

The airline has implemented a number of measures to ensure pilgrims have a seamless journey that is aligned with the tenets of their faith. On the ground in Dubai, Emirates has a special Hajj airport team to help manage check-in and transfers, and has set up dedicated check-in and transfer counters for Hajj passengers transiting in Dubai.

On board, extra provisions have been introduced, such as ablution cleansing rituals, unperfumed towels and announcements advising passengers when they have entered Al Miqat zones (state of sanctity). On flights from Jeddah, passengers can check-in up to five litres of holy water (Zamzam), which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.

Meanwhile, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has urged all pilgrims and the wider community to follow health instructions and precautions before and during travel. It has advised that all those travelling for Hajj make sure that they are up to date with both basic and optional vaccinations, including those safeguarding against meningitis, seasonal influenza, pneumococcal infections and Covid-19.

The ministry has encouraged pilgrims, especially those suffering from chronic diseases, to visit health centres before travelling to Saudi Arabia, where they are able to undertake free health tests, including those for diabetes and blood pressure.

