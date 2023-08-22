Ajman department store City Felash gutted by fire

Emergency services have contained a huge fire that engulfed a well-known department store in Ajman.

City Felash, a neighbourhood favourite across from China Mall in the emirate's Al Jurf industrial area, was badly damaged by fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

In a photo shared to City Felash's official Instagram page, flames can be seen tearing through the department store.

The caption read: "To Allah we belong, and unto him shall we make our return. May the Almighty grant me recompense for my hardship and bestow upon me a blessing even greater than what I have endured."

In another video on social media, emergency services can be seen battling to put out the flames in the early hours of the morning.

The blaze was eventually brought under control but its cause has yet to be determined. There were no reports of any casualties by midday.

City Felash was contacted for further information but had not responded by the time of writing.

Police and Ajman Civil Defence were also contacted for more details.

Established nearly three years ago, City Felash had become a familiar landmark in the bustling industrial zone.

It sells everything from home decor, clothing, toys, stationery and groceries.