Sheikh Mohamed receives PM of Kurdistan Regional Government

President Sheikh Mohamed received Prime Minister Masrour Barzani of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq on Thursday.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq in general, and the Kurdistan Region in particular, and ways to develop them further.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for special affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court.

