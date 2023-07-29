UAE leaders send condolences to King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohammed

The President, Sheikh Mohamed, sent a message of condolence to Saudi Arabia's King Salman over the passing of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Also sending expressions of sympathy were Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.