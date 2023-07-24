Dubai Endowment launches campaign to support 50 mosques

Dubai’s Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation (Dubai Endowment) has launched a campaign to help to fund 50 mosques in the emirate.

It will support the Mosques Endowment Fund and establish a charitable endowment for mosques that do not have such assistance or sponsors in place.

As part of the initiative, Dubai Endowment will build a Dh40 million ($10.9 million) commercial complex in the Al Khawaneej area that will include 29 shops, a medical centre and a parking area.

The complex is expected to generate an annual revenue of Dh8 million, which will be used to cover the mosques' expenses.

An endowment is a donation of money or property to a non-profit organisation.

Since its establishment, Dubai Endowment has launched 21 Islamic affairs projects worth Dh403 million. The total rate of return of these projects is estimated at 20 per cent of their total value.

Part of Dubai Endowment's role is providing for the needs of mosques.

Ali Al Mutawa, secretary-general of Dubai Endowment, said the new campaign’s long-term goal is to dedicate an endowment for each mosque in Dubai.

He said Dubai Endowment has appointed consultants to develop the Al Khawaneej commercial complex project. The process of preparing the exterior and interior designs of the building has started.

Mr Al Mutawa urged government and private organisations, charities, community institutions and individuals to contribute to the campaign to support mosques and participate in building a sustainable endowment.

He said all agencies and individuals contributing to the campaign will be registered officially as major supporters.