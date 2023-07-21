Abu Dhabi closes restaurant for breaching non-halal food rules

A restaurant in Abu Dhabi has been temporarily closed by authorities for breaching non-halal food regulations.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued an order to shut down Nepali Himalayan Restaurant after it was found to be selling and preparing non-halal food without the required permits.

The authority said the restaurant was also storing and preparing non-halal food using the same equipment and tools used for halal food, as well as failing to separate the two.

The restaurant can only reopen once the issues are addressed.

“To do so, the facility needs to change its equipment and thoroughly clean and sterilise the entire premises before reopening to the public,” the authority said.

Inspectors regularly monitor the emirate's restaurants to protect public health and ensure compliance with food safety requirements.

The public has been asked to report any breaches by calling 800555.