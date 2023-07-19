UAE weather: Early morning fog alert for Abu Dhabi with possible rain in east

A red weather alert has been issued after fog rolled in across parts of Abu Dhabi on Wednesday morning.

Abu Dhabi Police activated speed limits on the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) in the Western Region, between Hameem bridge and Abu Al Abyad bridge, and at Al Ghwaifat, close to the Saudi border.

The National Centre of Meteorology also reported fog at Sweihan, near Al Ain, and Razeen on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi city. The fog is expected to clear by late morning.

In its forecast for Wednesday, NCM said the day will be partly cloudy in general, with a possibility of some rain in the east by afternoon.

It will be humid at night, with the possibility of fog over some internal areas.

Friday will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with freshening winds causing blowing dust and sand, especially in the east.