My Dubai Rent: Woman pays Dh100,000 for apartment that's perfect for her dogs

My Dubai Rent takes you inside a reader's home to have a look at what they get for their money, how much they pay in rent and asks them what they like and don't like

Pooja Singh made sure she chose an apartment that her two dogs would feel just as much at home in as she and her husband would.

The 37-year-old Indian, who works in the communications sector, said having extra space was vital, as her dogs need plenty of room.

She pays Dh100,000 a year to live in an apartment in Dubai's Business Bay, with a close-up view of the Burj Khalifa being one of her favourite features.

She invited The National in for a look around and to show us why there's no place like home.

Why did you choose to live here and not somewhere else?

When we were looking for a new home, we had to make sure we found a place which had a lot of space due to the dogs.

It's not always easy to find a big space when you're apartment hunting in this part of town. We've got such a big space here, which is so important because of my two dogs, a Labrador and an American bully.

It's not easy to stay in an apartment with dogs so having extra space is essential.

This apartment is huge. It's 1,800 square metres and there are two bedrooms. The access to the canal is super important for me as well.

It means I can take the dogs for walks but I can also go cycling and it's just a stone's throw away from Dubai Mall – which is brilliant especially when you have family or friends visiting.

There's also a direct view of the Burj Khalifa and the rest of the city from my balcony.

What do you get for your money?

There's obviously a beautiful view of the Burj Khalifa plus we have a great swimming pool and gym, not to mention a sauna and steam room too.

The building has a 24-hour shop, too, as well as a salon and a restaurant, and that's all just here, without having to go anywhere else.

Do you get value for money?

I definitely think so. Especially when I hear what other people are paying for their homes right now.

It's a lovely big space, which like I said, is essential when you own dogs, and the view from the balcony is brilliant.

What's the best thing about where you live?

It's so dog friendly. Dubai, in general, is so dog friendly anyway but often when you go out, you find yourself on the side of a road beside heavy traffic.

That's not the case here, as you practically have unlimited access to open spaces.

What touches have you made to the place to make it feel like home?

We have not really made that many modifications because we rent, so there's only so much you can do.

It's important to us that the dogs could move around freely and so that's why we haven't cluttered it too much.

It would be a waste of having such a big space if we cluttered it and would defeat the purpose.