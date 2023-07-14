'My ideas are heard': Emirati graduates prefer working at start-ups to big companies

Choosing to work for a smaller start-up rather than a larger national corporation can improve your skills and make sure your ideas are heard. This is the message of some recent Emirati graduates who are starting out on their career paths.

“A small company is actually better because it will give me room to develop and grow,” said Aisha Al Mahrizi, 24, who graduated from Sharjah University in 2022 with a degree in radio and television, and is looking for a job.

“I don't mind working anywhere and doing anything but I would prefer working in my field. I don't mind working in production and would like to be a television presenter,” added Ms Al Mahrizi who lives in Sharjah and has interned at Abu Dhabi TV.

She has applied to Nafis – the Emirati Talent competitiveness council aimed at increasing Emiratisation in the private sector – to aid her employment search. Nafis' platform can help train and find jobs for Emiratis.

On Tuesday, the UAE government announced new Emiratisation rules that mean businesses employing between 20 and 49 people must have at least one Emirati staff member by the end of 2024, and two by the end of 2025.

The rules, which aim to increase the number of Emiratis in private sector jobs, had previously only applied to businesses with at least 50 employees.

It comes a month after a survey found that nearly two thirds of Emirati graduates were interested in joining the private sector.

The survey, called “The Retention Riddle How to keep Emirati talent in the private sector”, found that interest in joining the private sector is strong among the younger Emirati generation (61 per cent), while two thirds of those currently working in private companies are considering a return to the public sector.

It polled 500 citizens working in the private and public sectors, as well as new graduates entering the workplace.

Importance of starting small

Abdulla Al Samahi, 26, started working for a start-up last year after graduating from Abu Dhabi Polytechnic.

The cyber security and network engineer works at a digital marketing company that has fewer than 30 employees.

Aisha Al Mahrizi says a smaller company will help her grow and develop her skills. Photo: Aisha Al Mahrizi

“I’ve always believed that to develop, career-wise, you have to have some exposure to private companies because of many factors such as their work ethics, the fast pace, the dynamics, the need to deliver – those were my selling points,” he said.

“Sadly Emiratis always look for bigger companies,” he said. He described a “taboo ideology” around working to for start-ups.

Another deterrent, he said, was job security.

“There is this idea that a government job offers more job security than a start-up. I don’t think that should be a factor when deciding where to work, you’re as valuable anywhere as your work ethic.”

In 2021, officials announced an investment of Dh24 billion to create 75,000 new private sector jobs for UAE citizens.

A year later, the country's leaders said they wanted 75,000 Emiratis to enter the private sector workforce over the next four years.

With nearly 80,000 Emiratis having joined the private sector as of this month, the initial target has been surpassed, showing huge growth within the sector.

Less red tape, more atmosphere

A common reason for working at smaller companies is that they have less red tape, and a more energetic, often younger, workforce.

That was the case for Shaikha Al Shamsi, 23, who began working for a start-up three months ago.

The UAE University mass communications graduate says it is the best decision she ever made.

“With a small company, I can literally see myself grow and develop. My ideas are heard and taken into account, unlike big companies where you can get lost in bureaucracy.”

“We are all young and passionate about what we do. It feels like we are running with time. We want to see things done quickly, we are excited and motivated. There are no generation gaps or miscommunications and every idea is heard and built on. This is what it is like working for a start-up,” she said.

“Few people would turn down working for a large company for working for a start-up but I would any day. This is one of the best decisions I have ever made and I wouldn't trade it for anything,” she said.