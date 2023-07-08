Abu Dhabi Crown Prince offers condolences to Staff Brig Al Dhaheri over mother's death

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited Staff Brig Abdullah Al Dhaheri on Saturday, to offer condolences over the death of Staff Brig Al Dhaheri's mother. The mourning majlis was held in the city of Al Ain.

The Crown Prince extended not only his sympathies but also those of the entire Emirati community to the Al Dhaheri family, underscoring the strong bonds that unite the people of the UAE.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports.