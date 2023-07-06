Girl with spina bifida gets life-changing implant in UAE

An eight-year-old girl with a severe spinal cord disease has seen her life transform after doctors in Dubai inserted an electrical implant to restore full function to her bladder.

The girl is believed to be the youngest spina bifida patient in the UAE to benefit from the innovative procedure performed at the Neuro Spinal Hospital in Dubai Science Park.

The rare genetic condition affects about one in 800 pregnancies, causing an underdeveloped spinal cord leading to mobility difficulties, as well as bowel and bladder dysfunction.

Quote It was a big change in her life. The first question she asked was if she could swim Professor Dr Haluk Kulaksizoglu, Neurospinal Hospital Dubai

Doctors electrically stimulated the sacral nerve of the girl's lower spine, successfully restoring normal bladder and bowel function.

Dr Haluk Kulaksizoglu, a consultant urologist, said the results had transformed the life of his young patient, who flew in from Moldova for the procedure.

“She was not able to pass urine and used catheters to empty her bladder all through her life,” he said.

“The patient has had the procedure with the immediate result of feeling and enabling her to empty the bladder by herself without the need of a catheter for the first time in her life.

"Sacral nerve stimulation represents a groundbreaking approach to managing spina bifida.

“By targeting the neural pathways responsible for bladder and bowel control, we can restore functionality and improve the lives of patients who have long struggled with these challenges.”

Dr Haluk Kulaksizoglu, consultant urologist at the Neuro Spinal Hospital in Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Sacral nerve stimulation is a procedure that involves implanting a small device near the sacral nerves, which are responsible for controlling bladder and bowel function.

The device delivers mild electrical impulses, stimulating the nerves and restoring more normal function.

By modulating the signals sent to the bladder and bowel, sacral nerve stimulation can help regulate urination and relieve incontinence or retention.

This kind of neuro-urology is restricted to specialist centres and typically costs about Dh150,000.

Depending on the voltage used, batteries need to be replaced via a simple procedure every five years.

Not every patient is suitable for the surgery, with about 70 per cent likely to benefit.

Similar electrical stimulation devices have been used for pain management in vertebral trauma and other aspects of spinal care.

Life transformed

The young patient had surgery as a baby to close a hole in her spinal cord, but nerve problems with her pelvic floor, lower extremities and brain remained.

That included walking difficulties and interrupted brain signals to her bladder and bowel.

A tube placed in her lower stomach, in place since she was a year old, emptied her bladder several times a day.

That led to regular infections and a persistent smell. It also put her off engaging in play with friends or going for a swim.

She was regularly constipated and required laxatives to encourage bowel movements every three to four days.

Read more Dubai watersport enthusiast eyes world stage despite rare spine condition

“Her peers were making fun of her and calling her the girl with the tube, so it was difficult,” Dr Kulaksizoglu said.

“The effect of the stimulation was immediate, she could feel her bladder immediately and wanted to urinate and had no longer any problem with constipation.

“It was a big change in her life. The first question she asked was if she could swim.

“I told her there was nothing to fear anymore.

“Her case was special as she was so young - probably the youngest in the UAE to have this.

“When you think about the infections and constant antibiotics required, this kind of procedure pays for itself as it should last a lifetime."