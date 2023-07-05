How UAE marked US Independence Day at home and in space

The UAE marked America's Independence Day in spectacular style – both at home and 400km above Earth on the International Space Station.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was bathed in red, white and blue for a towering tribute to the July 4 holiday.

It was one of a number of landmarks across the Emirates decked out in the American national colours.

Happy 4th of July!

Thank you, UAE and Burj Khalifa for celebrating Independence Day with us! 🇺🇸🤝🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/3UcfFMXPUz — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) July 5, 2023

The US flag was also proudly on display at Adnoc's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi offered his own best wishes from the ISS, sharing two pictures of the country's landscape.

"Happy 4th of July to all my American friends! Sharing with you some snapshots of nature’s artistry from this beautiful land I’ve had the privilege to call home and made some great memories," Dr Al Neyadi said.

"The photos are of the Great Salt Lake in Utah and San Francisco Bay Salt Ponds."

Happy 4th of July to all my American friends! 🇺🇸🎇



Sharing with you some snapshots of nature’s artistry 🎨 from this beautiful land I’ve had the privilege to call home and made some great memories.

The photos are of the Great Salt Lake in Utah and San Francisco Bay Salt Ponds. pic.twitter.com/VZbmZaVWUS — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) July 4, 2023

President Sheikh Mohamed sent a message of congratulations to US counterpart Joe Biden on the occasion, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the US president.

American Independence Day commemorates the Declaration of Independence, which was ratified on July 4, 1776, heralding the birth of the US and its separation from the British Empire.

