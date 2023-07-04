UAE to set up Chad field hospital to support Sudanese refugees

The UAE has begun to build a field hospital in Amdjarass, Chad to support Sudanese refugees, under the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The field hospital is being established with contributions from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

READ MORE UAE sends 34 tonnes of food to Sudan

This latest project is part of part of a package of support provided by the UAE to Sudanese nationals facing humanitarian challenges caused by the outbreak of conflict in Sudan in early April.

The support to Chad also aims to ease the humanitarian effect of the influx of Sudanese refugees.

The ministry affirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its humanitarian efforts, global co-operation, and solidarity

It is also dedicated to continuing its humanitarian approach to protect pdople, especially the most vulnerable groups, and extending a helping hand to countries in times of need.