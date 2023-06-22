Dubai pupils get a taste for astronaut food and building model rockets at space camp

Dubai pupils were taught how to build model rockets and offered a taste of astronaut food at a space camp set to be rolled out across the UAE.

Compass International, which organises educational tours, held its Space and Rocketry Academy (SaraUAE) at the Uptown International School in Mirdif last week, with more set to take place at other schools soon.

Pupils spent 15 hours over two days learning about how astronauts live and work in space, different types of rocket engines and how to track the International Space Station from the UAE.

"SaraUAE's curriculum is based on current Nasa research and objectives for the future of space science and technology," Lissy Donald, managing director at Compass International, told The National.

"For example, a large part of our programme is focusing on future missions to Mars, which is humanity's next goal for space exploration.

"The programme aims to inspire the youth to not just become astronauts, but also pursue various careers in the space industry, including aerospace engineering, design technology and space-related scientific research."

Pupils tried a replica of the sleeping bags used by astronauts on the space station.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi answers Dubai pupils’ questions from space

They built model rockets that could launch to an altitude of 300 meters, and also sampled the freeze-dried food astronauts eat.

Neil Mathew Webster​, secondary head of inclusion at the school, said that his pupils had learned a lot about life in space.

"To try 'real space food' was a treat and learning how astronauts navigate their daily tasks at zero gravity was super interesting," he said.

"Pupils were fascinated with how the International Space Station was built, its purpose and to hear firsthand accounts from a Nasa veteran.

"The timing of this even fit perfectly with having an Emirati astronaut currently in orbit. Pupils will never forget this weekend."

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is in the middle of a six-month science mission aboard the orbiting outpost.

He has been making several live calls to pupils across the country as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre's outreach initiative, called "A Call from Space".

Dr Al Neyadi answers pupils' questions and gives insights into his life in space, including the experiments he is doing and how he keeps healthy.

The Museum of the Future is also holding a summer camp, part of which focuses on space exploration.

The Future Heroes Summer Camp is taking place from July 17 to August 10 and is open to children aged six to 13, with prices starting at Dh 1,299 per week.

Children will explore the virtual Minecraft Space Centre and learn how to navigate in a 3D space.

There is also a 3D printing workshop, in which pupils build a space shelter.

Compass International charges Dh1,400 per pupil for their programme. Some schools cover the costs themselves, while others ask the pupils to pay.

The company used to hold regular space camps before the Covid-19 pandemic, but took a pause when cases were high.

In 2020 it announced plans to launch the Space and Rocket Exploration Centre, which would have been the Middle East's largest space camp, featuring astronaut training simulators.

But Ms Donald told The National on Wednesday that they would be announcing an update "soon", as plans were disrupted by the pandemic.