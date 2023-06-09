Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1 closes arrival forecourt to private cars

Move is intended to reduce congestion in the pickup area

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - APRIL 27: Signs on Airport road indicating directions for the three airport terminals are seen in Dubai on April 27, 2010. The Dubai International Terminal 1 Metro Station which is located nearby, is one of seven new stations set to open on Friday, April 30, 2010. (Randi Sokoloff / The National) For A&L Oasis-Metro/and or Stock
The National author image
The National
Jun 09, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Only public transport and authorised vehicles will be allowed into the arrivals forecourt at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1.

The decision, which came into effect on Thursday, is intended to reduce congestion in the pickup area of the airport.

Motorists travelling to Terminal 1 will be able to collect arriving passengers by using one of either two car parks or the valet service.

Terminal 1 is served by all international airlines, including British Airways, Air India, Air China and Singapore Airlines.

Read more
Family-friendly travel: World's best airlines for flying with children

Terminal 2 receives passengers flying on flydubai and other regional and international airlines, whereas Terminal 3 is exclusively for Emirates services and some flydubai flights.

Car park A at Terminal 1 is a two to three-minute walk and intended for shorter stays, with the cost of five minutes' parking at Dh5, increasing to Dh125 for the whole day.

Car park B is a seven to nine-minute walk to the terminal and suitable for those who intend to park for longer periods. An hour costs Dh25 while a full day is Dh85.

The full list of charges can be found on the Dubai Airports website.

40-station gaming lounge opens at Dubai International Airport: in pictures

Game Space Lounge has opened inside the world's busiest airport. All Photos: Dubai Airports

Game Space Lounge has opened inside the world's busiest airport. All Photos: Dubai Airports

Updated: June 09, 2023, 5:02 AM
Dubai AirportDubaiParking
editor's picks
More from the national