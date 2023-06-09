Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1 closes arrival forecourt to private cars

Only public transport and authorised vehicles will be allowed into the arrivals forecourt at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1.

The decision, which came into effect on Thursday, is intended to reduce congestion in the pickup area of the airport.

From 8th June, only public transport and authorised vehicles will have access to the Arrivals forecourt in Terminal 1, to assist in reducing congestion. We advise you to use the car parks or the valet service when receiving your guests. pic.twitter.com/rBA5DCrld9 — DXB (@DXB) June 8, 2023

Motorists travelling to Terminal 1 will be able to collect arriving passengers by using one of either two car parks or the valet service.

Terminal 1 is served by all international airlines, including British Airways, Air India, Air China and Singapore Airlines.

Terminal 2 receives passengers flying on flydubai and other regional and international airlines, whereas Terminal 3 is exclusively for Emirates services and some flydubai flights.

Car park A at Terminal 1 is a two to three-minute walk and intended for shorter stays, with the cost of five minutes' parking at Dh5, increasing to Dh125 for the whole day.

Car park B is a seven to nine-minute walk to the terminal and suitable for those who intend to park for longer periods. An hour costs Dh25 while a full day is Dh85.

The full list of charges can be found on the Dubai Airports website.

