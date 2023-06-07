UAE Food Bank launches four-year drive to cut food waste by 30%

The UAE has launched a new initiative to reduce food waste by 30 per cent by 2027, it was announced on Wednesday.

The UAE Food Bank, directed by Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, announced its 2023-2027 strategy to manage food surplus in the Emirates and overseas.

The new strategy aims to raise the sustainability through long-term planning, as well as supporting local farmers and working with food establishments, companies and hotels to donate excess food and reduce waste.

It also aims to divert surplus food from landfill and reduce wastage by 30 per cent in four years.

It will run awareness programmes in schools, government departments and private companies to ensure they make good use of excess food.

"The strategic plan reflects the Food Bank's vision of becoming a 'sustainable and world-leading food bank' and its mission to plan optimally for managing food surpluses in line with global sustainable development best practices," said Dawoud Al Hajiri, deputy chairman of the board of trustees of the UAE Food Bank.

"The strategy is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, who believes that humanitarian food donations are a manifestation of the highest human values and an embodiment of the spirit of charitable giving in Emirati society."

Sheikha Hind, chairwoman of the board of trustees, will be developing plans to raise the capabilities of the Food Bank to ensure meals are distributed to those in need around the world.

The announcement comes a month after the UAE Food Bank saved 908,145kg of food from landfill during Ramadan.

More than five million meals made with surplus food were donated by the UAE to disadvantaged families across the country and abroad during holy month.

It worked with several partners – including the National Food Loss and Waste Initiative (ne'ma), Chin Chin, LG, Goumbook, Calo and ReLoop – to deliver meals to underprivileged families in the UAE and globally, including earthquake survivors in Syria and Turkey.

