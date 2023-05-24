More than 1,700 homes to be built for Emiratis in two areas of Abu Dhabi city

More than 1,700 homes will be built for Emiratis in two areas of Abu Dhabi city over the next few years.

The new residential developments in West Baniyas and Al Samha will include mosques, gardens and shops.

The development was announced on Wednesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority said the development came in response to a growing population and economic growth that reflects the "urban renaissance" of Abu Dhabi, along with a desire to develop integrated and sustainable housing communities that meet the needs of citizens.

The project in the suburbs of the capital is worth more than Dh7 billion ($1.9 billion) and will mean 1,742 residential villas being built across the two locations.

The 584.7-hectare West Baniyas project encompasses 1,500 residential villas, gardens, public facilities and services along with eight mosques and 14 commercial buildings. It is expected to cost more than Dh6.3 billion and to be completed by the second quarter of 2027.

The 53.4-hectare Al Samha project meanwhile, consists of 242 residential villas, two mosques and some shops. This project is expected to cost more than Dh734 million with completion scheduled by the end of 2025.

“The signing of the contracts for the development of West Baniyas and Al Samha housing projects comes to implement the vision of our leadership to ensure stability and social wellbeing for citizens," said Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport and chairman of the board of directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

Hamad Al Muhairi, director general of the authority, said that providing adequate housing that considers the requirements of the Emirati family is at the forefront of the authority's strategic priorities.

"The signing of the contracts for West Baniyas and Al Samha projects comes in response to population and economic growth in the two regions, which reflects the comprehensive urban renaissance witnessed by the emirate of Abu Dhabi in general," Mr Al Muhairi said.

To develop these projects, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed two agreements with Abu Dhabi investment company Q Holding, which will design and implement both projects.

The announcement is the latest project from the authority, which this month completed the expansion of Al Falah residential project through the addition of 899 residential villas to the original first and second phases of the project. This brings the total number of villas to 5,756.