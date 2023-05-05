UAE pupils ring in festivities for King Charles's coronation

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Young children in schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi have begun celebrations with tea parties and galas to salute the coronation of King Charles III.

Scones, coronation chicken sandwiches, crisps and cupcakes topped with red, blue and white cream were on the menu in several UAE schools on Friday.

Balloons, bunting stamped with the Union Jack and archways filled with photographs of King Charles III decorated halls and classrooms.

Quote It will be a hard job to be king Maximus Wilk, nine

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, British curriculum schools in the UAE used the May 6 coronation in Westminster Abbey as a teaching tool for pupils to learn more about the British monarchy.

Older pupils researched the tradition behind the pageantry and the royal processions, while younger children cut out crowns and flags.

Many pupils, born in the UK and the UAE, said excitement was mounting as parties are expected to carry on in their homes and at the beach this weekend.

A new chapter

Pupils at Brighton College in Dubai were enthusiastically looking forward to seeing the royal procession.

More than 100 pupils, teachers and parents took part in games and quizzes tailored for the event.

“It’s a new chapter of life, that’s my feeling,” said Maximus Wilk, nine.

“It will be a hard job to be king.

“For me the special moment is seeing him being crowned and people cheering him on.”

Repton School Abu Dhabi pupils prepare for the Coronation. Victor Besa / The National

Aasha Badhan, 10, said the coronation would cheer up her friends and family who were dejected after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“We are hoping King Charles III can lift our spirits,” she said.

“England is my hometown and it was hard when the queen died.

“I could see that many of my friends and family, who live in England, were sad.

“I feel like his will be a good reign for our country. It will be really exciting to see the crown.”

Nine-year-old William Clark said he had a soft spot for Prince Harry and would be on the lookout for his favourite royal when he watches the ceremony on Saturday.

“Prince Harry helps people and countries,” he said. “I feel he is a good character.”

Four-year-olds Elizabeth Laycock, Laylah Pathak, Ava Brooks and Elliot Sault wore crowns decorated with purple flowers, sparkly crystals and green ribbons.

The youngest pupils in the school drew series of hearts with messages that read: ‘I love King Charles, he is the new king.’

Emma Carson, year six teacher at Brighton College, prepared the quiz to challenge groups of parents and pupils.

Repton School Abu Dhabi pupils prepare for the coronation. Victor Besa / The National

“I got together some obscure facts to catch people out, for instance the biofuel that King Charles’s Aston Martin runs on, and easier ones like how many grandchildren he has,” she said.

Having worked in Australia and the UK before Dubai, the British citizen said it was time to come together.

“It is a time for the Commonweal to celebrate,” she said.

“It’s so special to have a royal family and that the tradition is being kept alive.”

Gems Royal Dubai School held a treasure hunt and a maths challenge linked to the coronation.

Young children made portraits of King Charles in art class and prepared snacks with toy tea sets.

“It was fantastic to see our students come together and support our unique link to the United Kingdom,” said Dervala Doran, student well-being leader at the school.

Street parties in school

A colourful fete with hula-hoop games and a street party was organised at Repton Abu Dhabi.

Pupils waved the Union Jack, cut paper sceptres and jewels to stick on headbands and shared snacks including biscuits, sandwiches and cake.

Children from countries across the world said it was fun to learn more about the coronation.

“Celebrating the coronation is important because we are a British school and it’s good to learn about the culture and have some fun with our friends,” said Gayathri, a year four pupil.

Repton School Abu Dhabi pupils prepare for the coronation. Victor Besa / The National

“I am excited about the tea party,” said Hamdan, also from year four.

“We are going to share and eat sandwiches, cakes, chips and biscuits and learn about British culture.”

Large photographs of King Charles were placed across the school, alongside banners and images of the king’s guards and the crown.

Rebecca Griffiths, their teacher, said the celebrations were to welcome the new monarch.

“It’s fun to replicate a street party in the UK where neighbours bring tables and chairs to make long banquet,” she said.

“We want them to get a feel of what it would be like to celebrate this in the UK.

“Students have been learning about the traditions of the actual coronation.

“It’s a chance to welcome the new king.

“As a British curriculum school, it’s good to give some context about the monarchy and British culture.”