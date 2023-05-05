A look back at King Charles III's most notable visits to the Middle East and North Africa

King Charles III has visited the Mena region on several occasions and forged close ties with Arab leaders.

His first visit was in 1954, when he spent two days alongside Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip during a tour of Libya and met King Idris, the country’s first and only monarch, King Charles's website said.

He has also made several trips to the UAE over the years, meeting Emirati leaders. In 2016, he visited the country for three days as part of a regional tour that started in Oman and ended in Bahrain.

In 1981, he travelled to Cairo with former UK prime minister James Callaghan and foreign minister Lord Carrington to attend the funeral of assassinated Egyptian president Anwar Sadat.

The British royal's trip to Egypt may have ignited his passion for promoting a more effective dialogue between the West and the Muslim world.

He visited Israel and Palestine several times as Prince of Wales and has expressed strong sympathy for the plight of the Palestinians.

He first visited Israel in 1995 to attend the funeral of assassinated prime minister Yitzhak Rabin.

In 2020, the royal travelled to Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. The trip came 18 months after his son, Prince William, became the first senior member of the British royal family to make an official visit to Israel.

Speaking at a reception in Bethlehem to celebrate the ties between the British and Palestinian people, King Charles, who was Prince of Wales at the time, said: “I can only join you, and all communities, in your prayers for a just and lasting peace.

"We must pursue this cause with faith and determination, striving to heal the wounds which have caused such pain."

King Charles III, Prince of Wales at the time, attends the funeral of former Israeli prime minister Shimon Peres in 2016. AP

King Charles has been widely praised for his long-standing support for more effective religious dialogue between the West and the Middle East.

"British society has seen very deep changes in recent years," Mohamed Amin Salem, a member of the Egyptian Council of Foreign Affairs, told The National.

"A lot of emphasis is being placed on diversity, multiculturalism and opening up to the rest of the world. I expect Charles's advocacy for religious tolerance to continue while he is king."

The monarch's coronation comes at a time when populist movements in the West are pushing Islamophobic sentiments, Mr Salem said.

"There is a slack in efforts to promote religious tolerance and at the same time we can see Islamophobic sentiment growing in many places in the West," he said.

"Charles could breathe new life into efforts to create more models of co-operation between different civilisations.

"Charles's encouragement towards a healthier religious dialogue could still be an important asset to British diplomacy."

King Charles's support for environmental efforts and the preservation of cultural heritage has been reflected in more recent trips to the region.

King Charles, Prince of Wales at the time, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a visit to Egypt in 2021. Getty

He travelled to Egypt in 2021 as part of a tour of the Middle East that began in Jordan.

His arrival in Egypt was touted as a passing of the UN Climate Change Conference baton, after Cop26 was held in Glasgow that year. Cop27 took place last year in the Egyptian Red Sea city of Sharm El Sheikh.

While in Cairo, the British royal visited Al Azhar, the most prestigious seat of Islamic learning, and the Giza Pyramids.

He has developed close ties with leaders in the Middle East, including in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Gulf states on several occasions during her reign to promote cultural exchange, trade and counter-terrorism.

Bahrain's Emir Isa bin Salman with Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, in Manama in 1986. Getty

King Charles has also focused on heritage in the region. Turquoise Mountain, an international charity he founded, helped to restore an Ottoman-era basalt stone village in the Jordanian archaeological site Umm Qais.

The monarch visited the site in 2021, before travelling to Egypt.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit Umm Qais in 2021. Getty

Jordanian farmer Youssef Mohammad shook hands with the royal as he planted an olive tree amid the site's ruins.

“Prince Charles is an international celebrity and some in Umm Qais wanted to see him,” Mr Mohammad said.