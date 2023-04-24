Large fire breaks out at Ras Al Khaimah shopping mall

A large fire broke out at Emirates Markets shopping mall in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday evening, but no injuries were reported afterwards.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said in a notice shared on social media at about 10pm that traffic diversions were in place .

People shared video footage on social media of the retail complex engulfed in flames.

احتراق أسواق الإمارات رأس الخيمة بجانب مبنى جامعة الاتحاد السابق.. pic.twitter.com/uwJ4ajBRR2 — 🇸🇦🇦🇪 دار زايــــد 🇦🇪🇸🇦 (@_dar_zayed) April 24, 2023

"Please be advised that those who frequently use Mohammed bin Salem Road that the concerned authorities are currently diverting traffic to several alternative routes due to a fire in one of the commercial complexes," RAK Police said.

"This measure is being taken for safety reasons."

The cause of the fire is not yet known.