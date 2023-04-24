Large fire breaks out at Ras Al Khaimah shopping mall

A large fire broke out at Emirates Markets shopping mall in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday evening, but no injuries were reported afterwards.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said in a notice shared on social media at about 10pm that traffic diversions were in place .
People shared video footage on social media of the retail complex engulfed in flames.
"Please be advised that those who frequently use Mohammed bin Salem Road that the concerned authorities are currently diverting traffic to several alternative routes due to a fire in one of the commercial complexes," RAK Police said.
"This measure is being taken for safety reasons."
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Updated: April 24, 2023, 6:42 PM