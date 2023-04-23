UAE weather: Cloudy skies and light rain expected

The National Center of Meteorology has predicted light rain and cloudy skies for most of the coming week.

According to the weather forecast, scattered clouds are expected to form over some eastern and southern areas, with a chance of light showers.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 32°C, while Dubai will be cooler at 30°C, with a low of 24°C. There will be light to moderate winds, blowing dust at times.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country on Sunday morning was 15.1°C in Rukna, Al Ain, and the highest weekend temperature was 39.3°C in Al Dhafra region on Saturday.

Light rain also fell in parts of Al Ain on Sunday.

Scattered showers are expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and the sea will be slight to moderate, but may be rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and some clouds will appear eastward by the afternoon. It will become humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny, with temperatures remaining in the same range.

