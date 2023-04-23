See UAE's Rashid rover on the Moon in augmented reality

Latest: How to watch UAE Rashid rover's Moon landing on April 25

An augmented reality experience allows users to see the UAE's Rashid rover journeying on the Moon from the comfort of their own homes.

The rover, built by engineers at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, is expected to land on the lunar surface on April 25.

The space centre has teamed up with Atlantic Productions to create the interactive educational AR experience, available on iPhone and Android phones for free.

The AR experience is free of charge and is available on iPhone and Android phones. Photo: Atlantic Productions

“Our aim is to ignite curiosity and engage people of all ages in the exploration of the Moon's surface alongside the Rashid Rover,” Salem Al Marri, director-general of the centre, said.

“With this interactive AR experience, we hope to inspire imagination and foster interest in space, science and technology.”

This is the first mission under the country's long-term Moon exploration programme.

The rover is travelling on the Japanese Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, which will attempt the landing at 8.40pm on Tuesday.

If it succeeds, the rover will spend about two weeks studying the Moon's geology, soil and dust and take thousands of images.

How to see Rashid rover using AR

The AR experience is online at http://rover.atlanticproductions.tv and is available in English and Arabic.

Once the video begins, an animation of the Moon's surface appears on the screen.

The Rashid rover then appears from a portal and travels on to the lunar surface.

The first message says: “A small rover but with an important mission — to explore a part of the Moon that has never been visited before.”

The Rashid rover can be seen exploring the Moon through an augmented reality experience. Photo: Atlantic Productions

The AR experience continues with the Rashid rover moving around the lunar surface, with different messages to explain what it will be studying.

Hakuto-R M1 will attempt a landing on the Atlas crater in the Mare Frigoris region of the Moon's near side, facing Earth.

Ispace says three alternative landing sites have been selected as a precaution.

If the first attempt is delayed, other possible landing dates are April 26, May 1 and May 3.