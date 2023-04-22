Sheikha Shamma joins leadership of International Centre for Research on Women

The International Centre for Research on Women (ICRW) has appointed Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan to its leadership council.

Sheikha Shamma, who is President and Chief Executive of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, joins Queen Rania of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, the economist Amartya Sen, and Cherie Blair on the council of the ICRW.

The body works to alleviate poverty and address injustice by improving quality of life, health and creating stronger economies. Its headquarters are in Washington and has offices in India, Kenya and Uganda.

Sheikha Shamma will provide insight and advice to the organisation, while also serving as an ambassador for the ICRW and its mission.

“The ICRW has a clear mission to advance equality for women and girls around the world, which aligns with my strong personal and professional commitment to advocacy for gender and social equity,” said Sheikha Shamma.

‘’I look forward to working closely with my fellow members of the leadership council to empower future generations by forging opportunities for education, advocacy, and fulfilling livelihoods.”