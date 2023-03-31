Sheikha Shamma completes US roadshow to fight climate change

A US roadshow to fight climate change has been successfully completed under Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan's leadership.

The team of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, of which Sheikha Shamma is the president and chief executive, engaged with members of the public and at private events during a multi-city tour of the US.

They met with key players, in partnership with the UAE embassy in Washington and the US Chamber of Commerce.

Over the course of three weeks, the UICCA leadership team forged more than 150 new connections across 80 entities.

Established in 2022, the UICCA operates as a think tank and accelerator committed to driving the UAE’s transition to Net Zero by 2050 and beyond.

During the US roadshow, the UICCA team explored opportunities for cross-border co-operation, strengthened advocacy for climate action and shared achievements in sustainability innovations and youth empowerment.

These diverse engagements included participation in round table discussions, speaking at climate action conferences, and networking events with high-level global ambassadors, thought leaders, academics and innovators.

Sheikha Shamma said: “While we have had the opportunity to visit the United States many times, this roadshow was particularly insightful and promising, with many of the inspirational leaders and members of society we met with demonstrating a strong appetite for international co-operation.

“There was a clear recognition that we must no longer operate in silos, as we work towards our respective national commitments in tackling climate change — the impact we can make through collaborative ventures is far greater.

“We look forward to further developing these relationships and actioning the ideas discussed as, together, we look to build a more sustainable and resilient planet.”

In Washington, Sheikha Shamma engaged in an interfaith dialogue with Melanne Verveer, former US ambassador for global women’s issues, to discuss the empowerment of women and youth across a wide range of sectors.

The UICCA leadership team also participated in a roundtable discussion, hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, which focused on the development of sustainable agriculture and the importance of tailoring technological advancements to different geographies.

They also met with several corporates, including Honeywell and General Electric, to learn more about the latest innovations in green fuel, smart solutions for the construction industry and the application of artificial intelligence to improve sustainable practices.

In Boston, Sheikha Shamma spoke with high-level attendees at an event organised by the Associated Industries of Massachusetts on the vital role of technology in transitioning to a green economy.

The UICCA team also had the opportunity to visit Mass Challenge — a global zero-equity start-up accelerator and non-profit organisation dedicated to seeking solutions for today's biggest challenges.

Delegates also visited the campuses of leading academic institutions, touring the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sustainable Business Lab, where they learnt about the institution’s carbon reduction strategy.

They also visited the Indiana University Business Sustainability and Innovation Lab, where they explored developments in transportation services and renewable heating and cooling sources for building projects.

Sheikha Shamma was also invited to speak at the Indiana University America's Role in the World 8 Conference, sharing her expertise on climate action, lessons learnt from Cop27, and the UAE’s goals for Cop28.

She also talked about UICCA’s efforts to facilitate a more inclusive Cop by highlighting voices from marginalised groups around the world.

The roadshow concluded in San Francisco, with a visit to Stanford University, where the UICCA team was introduced to the institution’s efforts in advancing sustainability and health care.