Sheikh Maktoum and Sheikha Shamma in WEF’s 2023 Class of Young Global Leaders

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed and Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan have been named as the Middle East's prominent leaders by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in its 2023 Class of Young Global Leaders.

Sheikh Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has several roles at the federal level in the UAE and holds important positions in Dubai.

As chairman of several government and economic authorities and councils, he plays an important role in contributing to shaping the future of Dubai.

Sheikha Shamma, the head of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, works to fight climate change and continues the sustainability legacy started by her grandfather, Sheikh Khalifa.

In October 2022, Sheikha Shamma, also the chief executive and founder of the Alliances for Global Sustainability and co-founder of Aurora50, received the Young Leaders in the Field of Climate Change award from Trends Research & Advisory in Washington.

This year's WEF class consists of nearly 100 of the most promising young global leaders under the age of 40. They are involved in activities from green energy and health equity to refugee rights and education reform.

The class is packed with brilliant minds and passionate leaders from business, civil society, academia, and government, the Young Global Leaders website said.

Of the 100 members this year, 13 are from the Middle East and North Africa. Regional figures who are part of the class include:

UAE

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan, head of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators

Khaled bin Braik, Partner, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Paolo Petrocelli, head of Dubai Opera

Saudi Arabia

Moath Alnaeem, co-founder and chief investment officer, Alpha Capital

Noura bint Faisal Al Saud, founder and managing director, Global Culture House

Haifa bint Mohammed Al Saud, Assistant Minister for Strategy and Executive Affairs, Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia

Hussain Hanbazazah, director of the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, Aramco

Bahrain

Wafa Al Obaidat, chief executive, Obai and Hill

Mohamed Almaraj, chief executive, ila Bank

Jordan

Hussam Hammo, chief executive and founder, Tamatem Inc

Morocco

Wafaa Jemali, secretary general, Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco

Israel

Idan Roll, Member of the Knesset, Israel

They join the Forum of Young Global Leaders, whose members have gone on to become Nobel prize recipients, heads of state, chief executives of Fortune 500 companies and Grammy Award winners.

The forum has more than 1,400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries and includes the likes of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

The members take part in a three-year leadership development programme that helps them to reach their next level of effectiveness.

The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.