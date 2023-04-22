Death of young child in Dubai community under investigation

An investigation is under way following the death on Friday of a young child in a Dubai residential community.

The tragic incident occurred in Damac Hills 2, a large development of apartments, town houses and villas in the Dubailand area of the emirate.

Property developer Damac confirmed the death of the child, understood to be a three-year-old boy, in a statement shared with The National.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President for Damac Properties, said the death occurred “under circumstances which are still under investigation”.

“Damac is saddened to report an incident from one of our communities, DAMAC Hills 2. A child has passed away under circumstances which are still under investigation," Mr McLoughlin said in the statement.

"We cannot comment on this matter any further as this is now an open investigation and being handled by the concerned authorities. Our deepest condolences and sympathies are with the grieving family at this time.”

Community members told of their shock on social media.

One resident said they were involved in administering CPR to a little boy at a community centre in the neighbourhood, but at that stage was not aware he had subsequently died.

Damac has sent an email to all residents confirming the incident.

“It is with deep sorry and a heavy heart that we write to you today to express our condolences over the loss of a young child in our community. The tragic accident has left us all shaken and deeply saddened,” read the email.

“Losing a child is an unimaginable pain, and our hearts go out to the family and their loved ones. No words can express the grief and sorrow that they must be feeling at this time.

We want to reassure all our residents that the sad incident did not take place in common area where safety is never compromised.”

The developer said it was coordinating with Dubai Police and providing full support while the authorities conduct a full investigation.