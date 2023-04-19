UAE embassy in Paris hosts interfaith iftar to celebrate Abrahamic Family House

The UAE embassy in Paris hosted a special interfaith iftar on Wednesday, which included guests from political, economic and cultural fields, as well as representatives from Muslim, Christian, Jewish and other religious communities in France.

The iftar was also held to mark the inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, which promotes dialogue between religions.

The date of the iftar event is especially significant as it falls during the month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with Western Christian Easter and Jewish Passover.

READ MORE What to expect at Abu Dhabi's Abrahamic Family House

The event was attended by a number of senior officials and was the embassy’s seventh session of “Majlon” activities, which bring together prominent figures from the UAE and France to discuss major issues of common interest, and to strengthen Emirati-French relations.

“I was delighted to host this interfaith iftar with guests of all religions and cultures to celebrate openness and tolerance, which are pillars of Emirati society and are also values uniquely embodied by the Abrahamic Family House,” said Hend Al Otaiba, the UAE's ambassador to France.

“In a challenging time for our societies, dialogue, exposure and understanding are of paramount importance.

“The Abrahamic Family House reflects the UAE's commitment to supporting tolerance, peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding, strengthening bridges of communication and dialogue, and achieving common benefits, which contributes to stability and prosperity regionally and internationally.”

Abrahamic Family House on Al Saadiyat Island — in pictures

Expand Autoplay The Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, is one of three places of worship celebrating the Abrahamic religions. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abdulla Al Shehhi, project director of the Abrahamic Family House, delivered a presentation at the iftar about the unique institution, which is a symbol of the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence that characterise the UAE.

These values reflect the vision of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late President Sheikh Khalifa, while President Sheikh Mohamed continues to support these principles by promoting the values of peace and coexistence.

“We are grateful to the UAE embassy in Paris for organising this important event, which reflects the principles of human fraternity, and is a vivid example of the values of tolerance and coexistence established in the country embodied in the house of the Abrahamic family,” Ms Al Otaiba added.