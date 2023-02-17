UAE's Abrahamic Family House to open on March 1

The UAE's Abrahamic Family House will open to the public on March 1.

Entry to the multi-faith place of worship, which houses a mosque, synagogue and church, will be free of charge, but bookings must be made in advance.

The official website of the attraction states that booking will be available online soon.

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday said the establishment of the Abrahamic Family House, based on Saadiyat Island, was in line with the UAE's celebration of diversity and tolerance.

“The UAE has a proud history of people from diverse communities working together to create new possibilities,” wrote Sheikh Mohamed on Twitter.

“As the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is inaugurated, we remain committed to harnessing the power of mutual respect, understanding and diversity to achieve shared progress.”

On Friday, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said the religious gathering place "embodies the UAE's values ​​of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence".

The opening of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi is a reflection of the vision of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to further human fraternity. It embodies the UAE's values ​​of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. pic.twitter.com/wBGRbtt4HL — سيف بن زايد آل نهيان (@SaifBZayed) February 17, 2023

The names of the three houses of worship are Imam Al Tayeb Mosque, St Francis Church and Moses ben Maimon Synagogue.

The Abrahamic Family House's design, by Ghanaian-British architect Sir David Adjaye, captures the values shared between Judaism, Christianity and Islam.

Visitors of all faiths are being invited to come together and take part in public worship services and education programmes.

"The Abrahamic Family House welcomes visitors and offers a range of experiences, from tours to immersive journeys of understanding,' the venue's website states.

"Visitors are invited to experience each of the three houses of worship and discover the key tenets of each Abrahamic faith.

"The Abrahamic Family House welcomes people to connect, explore, and reflect.

"We serve to deepen understanding of our common humanity through mutual dialogue, exchange of knowledge, and the practice of faith."

A house where all are welcome

An artist's illustration of the Abrahamic Family House set to be built on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy Adjaye Associates

The place of worship was built in tribute to the Abrahamic religions, drawn from the prophet Abraham, revered in Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

The three pillars of the Abrahamic religions are honoured in the form of three striking structures - a mosque, a church and a synagogue – all leading to a central garden under which will sit a museum and centre for education.

The complex “recounts the history and builds bridges between human civilisations and heavenly messages”, Abu Dhabi's government said previously.

It is set to be a physical manifestation of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al Azhar, during the pontiff's landmark visit to the UAE in 2019.

The project was first announced on February 5, 2019, by Sheikh Mohamed, who was Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the time.

The development became even more pertinent when the UAE agreed to forge diplomatic ties with Israel, under the Abraham Accords, in September 2020.