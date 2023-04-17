The National launches graduate training programme for aspiring journalists

The National today launches a graduate training programme to identify and develop the UAE's most promising young journalists.

We are on the search for three talented young people to join our ranks in a dedicated six-month training programme starting this summer.

These are paid positions for full-time work.

Quote The Middle East has some of the great untold stories of our time — we want young talented journalists tell them to the world Mina Al-Oraibi, editor-in-chief, The National

Along the way, the journalists will gain unrivalled insight into breaking news, foreign affairs, the world of business and multimedia content.

At the end, if trainees have progressed to the standards expected, we will welcome them on board as full-time journalists with our organisation.

“We want to hear from young graduates who aspire to make their voices heard,” said Mina Al-Oraibi, editor-in-chief of The National.

Successful candidates will be mentored by seasoned journalists from across our newsroom.

And every day is different.

Journalists in the graduate training programme can expect to contribute to rolling news coverage. They will seek out the best informed voices on foreign affairs, diplomacy and geopolitics — all to tight deadlines.

The National's newsroom in Abu Dhabi. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

They will get out into the community and meet some of the people who make the Emirates the leading country that it is.

And the graduate journalists will help set the agenda working closely with our opinion writers and columnists.

On multimedia, they will be trained to have the confidence to speak on camera and the know-how to edit behind the scenes to create the finished product.

They will also learn to use analytics, statistics and web tools to ensure our stories get the reach they deserve.

What we are searching for

We want people who can think on their feet and generate ideas galore.

The course is open to graduates of UAE universities who are fluent in English. We're particularly keen to hear from Emiratis, at a time when the private sector is being transformed by the recruitment of young nationals.

To be eligible, you should be in your final year at a university based in the UAE, or have graduated in the past two years and are living in the UAE.

The ideal candidate will be interested in everything from news and features to science, space and long-form interviews — you'll learn to turn your hand to anything.

The ability to go out speak to people you don't know is essential. You have to be willing to take on assignments outside of your comfort zone.

We're not just looking for wordsmiths.

An interest and aptitude for podcasts, presenting to the camera and harnessing social media to share our stories — and bring great tales of your own — is ideal.

Candidates should send a CV, cover letter and work samples in their application. It would be an advantage to have project or story ideas in mind that can be pitched.

Our panel of editors will interview a shortlisted group before the final three are chosen, and there will be a test assignment.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, May 23. If successful, you will start work on July 24.

Applications can be sent to graduateprogramme@thenationalnews.com