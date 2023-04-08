UAE ambassador awarded Order of Friendship by Russian government

Envoy to Moscow recognised by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his contributions to strengthening UAE-Russia relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, confers the award to Mohammed Al Jaber, the UAE's ambassador to Moscow. WAM
Apr 08, 2023
Mohammed Al Jaber, the UAE’s ambassador to Moscow, has been awarded the Order of Friendship by Russia.

The award was conferred by Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, in recognition of Dr Al Jaber’s “significant contributions to strengthening UAE-Russian relations", state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

During a ceremony in Moscow to award Dr Al Jaber, following a decree by President Vladimir Putin, Mr Lavrov commended the ambassador’s efforts to bolster bilateral ties.

Dr Al Jaber expressed his pride at receiving the award, noting his appreciation for the trust placed in him by the UAE leadership, Wam reported. He underscored the willingness of both sides to further develop bilateral ties.

