Abu Dhabi warns motorists against parking on pavements

Motorists in Abu Dhabi have been warned not to park their vehicles on street-side pavements in the emirate.

Abu Dhabi Municipality carried out an inspection of the Rabdan and Shakbout areas as part of its awareness campaign on the issue.

The local authority posted an image on its social media channels showing one vehicle parked illegally.

It said such actions create an unsafe environment for pedestrians and the city's infrastructure.

Motorists caught parking on pavements will be fined Dh1,000 ($272) for the offence, reduced to Dh500 if the fine is paid within one month.

READ MORE Abu Dhabi amends laws protecting appearance of emirate

“The campaign hopes to raise public awareness and involve them in curbing the number of violations that hamper the efforts aimed at maintaining the city's beauty and infrastructure,” a municipality statement said.

It is part of broader efforts to deter the public from negative behaviour, such as littering, vandalism and illegal parking that adversely effect the urban environment.

Last year, Abu Dhabi revised legislation aimed at safeguarding the appearance of the emirate.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport said the updated laws enable authorities to take direct action against those carrying out acts such as vandalism and fly-tipping, granting them powers to issue fines rather than transferring decision-making to public prosecutors.