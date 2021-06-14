Abu Dhabi cracks down on dirty cars with Dh3,000 fine

Abandoned vehicles in the capital could also be impounded

Dirty or abandoned cars in Abu Dhabi could lead to the owner being fined Dh3,000. Courtesy, Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Abu Dhabi City Municipality is cracking down on the owners of dirty and neglected cars to improve the appearance of the streets.

The owners of abandoned vehicles can be fined Dh3,000, and the car could be impounded.

Officials reminded the public to take responsibility for their vehicles and keep them clean, as cars will become covered with dust and create an eyesore.

As part of the campaign, municipality inspectors surveyed the streets for dirty cars, and issued warnings to those breaking the rules.

If the vehicles are not cleaned after the warning, Abu Dhabi Police will impound them.

Inspectors targeted residents in Khalifa City, Shakhbout City and Rabdan in particular, sending WhatsApp messages to remind them not to abandon vehicles.

Updated: June 14, 2021 10:40 PM

