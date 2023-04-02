UAE weather: Light rain and decrease in temperatures forecast

The UAE weather bureau on Sunday forecast light rain in parts of the country and a decrease in temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology said maximum temperatures could reach 30°C and sink as low as 12°C.

It also warned winds could reach speeds of up to 60kph, kicking up dust and sandstorms, and cutting visibility across the country.

"[It will be] dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, with light rainfall during the daytime," the NCM said.

"The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough in the Oman Sea."

The NCM said, however, it expected temperatures to creep back up on Monday.

Strong winds and the threat of dust clouds are also expected to persist until the middle of the week.

