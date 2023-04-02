UAE weather: Light rain and decrease in temperatures forecast

Winds reaching speeds of up to 60kph could kick up dust and sandstorms

Rain clouds over Dubai. The National Centre of Meteorology warned of showers in parts of the UAE on Monday. Pawan Singh / The National
The National author image
The National
Apr 02, 2023
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

The UAE weather bureau on Sunday forecast light rain in parts of the country and a decrease in temperatures.

The National Centre of Meteorology said maximum temperatures could reach 30°C and sink as low as 12°C.

It also warned winds could reach speeds of up to 60kph, kicking up dust and sandstorms, and cutting visibility across the country.

"[It will be] dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, with light rainfall during the daytime," the NCM said.

"The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough to very rough in the Oman Sea."

The NCM said, however, it expected temperatures to creep back up on Monday.

Strong winds and the threat of dust clouds are also expected to persist until the middle of the week.

Rain in the UAE — in pictures

Rain clouds start to form in Dubai on Tuesday morning. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Rain clouds start to form in Dubai on Tuesday morning. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

Updated: April 02, 2023, 5:11 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL