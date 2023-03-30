Minister backs UAE student ambassador scheme to combat human trafficking

A UAE shelter dedicated to supporting victims of violence and human trafficking has launched a search for university students to help champion its mission to create a safer society for all.

The Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care, known as Ewaa, is enlisting young ambassadors to help raise awareness of the crucial need to address all forms of abuse.

Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State and President of Zayed University, spoke of the need to mould a “generation of future leaders that understand the importance of social responsibility.”

Zayed University will this year train its students to take on the crucial ambassadorial roles, with activities already taking place on campus.

Ewaa Ambassadors will organise workshops, courses and lectures on domestic violence, child abuse and human trafficking.

“Through our partnership with Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care — Ewaa, and the Ewaa Ambassadors initiative, we aim to build a generation of future leaders that understand the importance of social responsibility, and play an active role in raising awareness on the negative impact of violence and abuse,” said Ms Al Kaabi.

“Our partnership with the centre supports the efforts made by our leadership to guarantee the right of dignified and safe life for all.”

The ambassador programme is seeking students with an enthusiasm for helping their community who possess strong communication skills.

Sarah Shuhail, director general of Ewaa, at the launch of the ambassador scheme. Photo: Ewaa

They must be enrolled in majors related to psychology, social service and communication.

Selected students are encouraged to hold education programmes during their years of study and in their careers to come.

Universities will nominate students to join the scheme.

“Combating violence and abuse in all its forms is everyone’s responsibility,” said Sarah Shuhail, director general of Ewaa.

“Training higher education students lays foundations for gaining perspective on their needs, and their tremendous potentials inspired our endeavours towards investing in new generations of awareness ambassadors, thought-leaders and experts.”

