Umm Al Quwain government employees to work four-day week during Ramadan

Local government employees in Umm Al Quwain will work a four-day week during Ramadan, officials have said.

The decision by the emirate's government was announced on Tuesday, following directives from Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

A circular sent to local public departments in the emirate said employees will work from Monday to Thursday, with a three-day weekend.

During the holy month, Umm Al Quwain government employees will start work at 9am and finish at 2.30pm — in line with the other emirates for Mondays to Thursdays.

On March 10, the UAE announced working hours for federal government employees during Ramadan.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources said in a circular that Ramadan working hours would be from 9am to 2.30pm from Mondays to Thursdays and from 9am until noon on Fridays.

Ministries and federal departments would be allowed to implement flexible working or remote work schedules, state news agency Wam reported then.

Two days later, the ministry said the working day for private sector employees would also be reduced by two hours.

It said companies would be able to introduce “flexible or remote working patterns” during the holy month.

Contracted hours vary in the private sector, with many members of staff typically working nine-hour days.

Ramadan will begin in the UAE on Thursday, authorities have announced.

The Moon-sighting committee met at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department after maghrib prayers on Tuesday and announced it could not yet see a new crescent moon, meaning Ramadan would begin on Thursday, state news agency Wam reported.

