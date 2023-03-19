Check-in fault delays flights at Dubai International Airport

Passengers departing Dubai International Airport experienced delays on Saturday evening due to a technical fault at check-in counters.
Flights were held up for around 40 minutes due to an issue at Terminal 1.
Normal operations resumed once the problem had been resolved.
“Following the technical issue we faced, Dubai Airports has announced that normal operations have resumed at DXB Terminal 1 Departures," an airport representative said.
“We apologise again for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”
In 2022, Dubai International handled 66.1 million passengers, making it the world’s busiest by international passenger numbers.
Updated: March 19, 2023, 4:49 AM