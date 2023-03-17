Abu Dhabi Police share footage of pedestrian accidents to press home safety message

Abu Dhabi police have shared footage showing the dangers posed to pedestrians by reckless drivers.

The dramatic video shows pedestrians being struck by cars at a crosswalk and is part of a long-running campaign to improve safety on the roads.

Police urged motorists to pay attention at crossing zones and to give priority to pedestrians.

Motorists are also being urged to avoid speeding or being distracted while driving, as the consequences of failing to do so can be catastrophic.

Responding to the post, residents said pedestrians also have a role to play in ensuring safety on the road.

“Some pedestrians walk as if they were in a park and don’t bother to look right or left. The posted video is proof of that,” a resident wrote.

Read More Abu Dhabi Police share video to show the danger of jumping lights

Abu Dhabi Police regularly post videos on social media to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted and reckless driving.

Last week they posted a video showing pedestrians crossing busy roads without using designated crossing points or paying attention to traffic.

The police said such reckless behaviour was a leading cause of accidents involving pedestrians and vehicles.

“The safety of pedestrians is a top priority, as demonstrated by the continuous efforts to improve road safety conditions for them,” the post said.

“Many bridges have been constructed and pedestrian crossings improved. Crossings controlled by light signals were introduced and fences on various roads installed.”