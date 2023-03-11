President Sheikh Mohamed receives birthday tribute from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

President Sheikh Mohamed has received an online tribute from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his 62nd birthday on Saturday.

In a short video posted on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan asks his son Rashid to kiss a painting of Sheikh Mohamed.

Born on March 11, 1961 in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohamed is the third son of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Growing up, he was educated in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohamed was 10 when the UAE was formed in December 1971.

He attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the UK, graduating in 1979. After that, he joined the UAE Armed Forces and oversaw its development and modernisation.

Sheikh Mohamed rose through the ranks and was appointed as the Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces in 1993.

After Sheikh Zayed died in 2004, Sheikh Mohamed's older brother Sheikh Khalifa became president.

Sheikh Mohamed became Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

In May 2022, following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, he was elected as the third president of the UAE.