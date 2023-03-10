Dubai-bound flight returns to Pakistan due to technical fault

A Dubai-bound flight has been forced to return to Pakistan shortly after take-off due to a technical fault.

Flydubai's FZ334 landed back at Karachi Airport on Friday morning due to the issue.

The airline said the journey to Dubai International Airport was rescheduled for 2.17pm local time, 1.17pm in the Emirates.

"Flydubai flight FZ 334, operated by Smartwings, from Karachi Airport to Dubai International on March 10 returned to Karachi due to a technical issue," said a flydubai representative.

"Passengers were provided with refreshments and are scheduled to continue their journey to Dubai at 14.17 local time.

"We apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience caused to their travel plans."

The airline did not give any further details on the fault which caused the plane to abandon its initial journey.