Innovative street light system wins UAE edition of Microsoft Imagine Cup

A design concept for street lights powered by traffic on busy roads has won the UAE edition of the Microsoft Imagine Cup — a competition challenging students to come up with innovative solutions to societal problems.

Supported by the Khalifa Fund, which provides funding solutions for projects that serve national economic interests, the competition challenges Stem students to develop proof of concept products and services in just a few weeks.

Six finalists selected from more than 230 entries across the country included a water leak alert system for farms and homes, a mobile application to support blood donors and a wearable device to keep diabetics safe on the road.

Teams of students represented Khalifa University, UAE University, Zayed University and the Higher Colleges of Technology in Sharjah, as well as postgraduates.

Rahma Ahmed Al Mansoori and Reem Jasim Al Karbi were named winners for their street lights model that uses piezoelectricity.

The system generates mechanical energy from traffic and vehicles crossing sensors embedded in the roads and converts it into electrical energy to power street lighting.

Piezoelectricity is achieved through certain materials that can generate AC voltage when subjected to mechanical stress or vibrations.

“Energy from traffic will be gathered and collected to be stored in these batteries during the day, and used by the street lights at night,” said Ms Al Karbi.

“The problem was how to generate energy from a busy street, and our solution provides sustainable energy.

“It could also be used to power traffic lights using clean and sustainable energy.”

Runner-up in the Microsoft Imagine Cup was the Swift Ambulance Interrelations System presented by Mohammed Al Mansoori, 18, Khalid Al Hosani, 18, Abdulla Al Kaabi, 19, and Rashed Al Jasmi, 17. Photo: Abbie de Guzman

Entrants were challenged to find solutions in a variety of areas, centred on the Earth, education, health and lifestyle.

Submissions included solutions for climate change; agriculture and green tech; innovation in the way students learn; how to tackle issues in treatment, diagnosis and accessibility; and lifestyle challenges such as how we game, play and live.

A four-man team of students from Khalifa University, who juggled military service with their studies, presented their proposal of a system downloaded onto a smartphone that alerts emergency services in the event of a road accident.

Crash alert system

The Swift Ambulance Interrelations System presented by Mohammed Al Mansoori, 18, Khalid Al Hosani, 18, Abdulla Al Kaabi, 19, and Rashed Al Jasmi, 17, were named runners-up in the prize.

“Around 1.3 million people die every year in road traffic accidents, it was a huge number that caught our attention,” said Al Mansoori.

“We realised one of the main issues was because of communication between the driver and emergency services, as it can take some time to reach the injured.

“Our idea was to develop a software app to take advantage of the three sensors inside our phones, the accelerometer, barometer and gyroscope to detect if a car crash has happened to determine speed, location and altitude to alert emergency services.

“It relies on someone’s smartphone, but could also be integrated into a vehicle's operating system by car manufacturers and other devices — it is simple and cost-effective.”

Third place went to APN — a pain management system for patients and healthcare workers to control medication.

Ideas were presented in front of a panel of judges from Microsoft and the Khalifa Fund with the winners entering the global competition to be held in Seattle.

The world champion announced in May will receive $100,000, a Microsoft Azure grant and a mentoring session with Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

“We are proud of the finalists who displayed so much talent to get to this point,” said Alia Al Mazrouei, chief executive of the Khalifa Fund.

“There have been some incredible ideas presented, and the Imagine Cup UAE is an immense tool for promoting, supporting and encouraging Stem education in the country.

“This is essential to develop the talent that will go on to become future leaders.

“All the finalists are a true testament to how this region’s young minds are harnessing the power of technology to create solutions that can make a real-world impact.

“They represent the best of what can be achieved when creative minds and advanced technologies are put to work to solve global challenges.”