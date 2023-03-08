UAE sent 151 planes carrying 4,925 tonnes of aid to quake-hit Syria in 30 days

The UAE has sent 151 relief flights to support earthquake-hit Syria, delivering 4,925 tonnes of aid in the past 30 days.

The support is being carried out under Operation Gallant Knight/2, which is being led by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Essential food items, medicines and medical supplies have been sent to survivors of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, said news agency Wam.

The Emirates also sent a search and rescue team to look for survivors among the wreckage of collapsed structures. The team returned home on February 27.

An Emirati team completed the rescue of an 11-year-old child trapped under rubble in Turkey in the first week of the humanitarian campaign. Its crew also pulled a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s to safety.

A Syrian family of four were pulled from the rubble in Turkey only days earlier. A mother, her son and two daughters were saved after more than five hours of removing debris.

Ten Syrian earthquake survivors arrived in Abu Dhabi on February 24 to receive medical treatment.

The patients were transported on a special evacuation flight which included doctors, anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics, along with the latest medical equipment.

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, with children aged nine, 10, 12, 14 and 16 transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

The Emirati team also delivered training to Syrian teams to use advanced equipment provided to them for rescue missions.

The Emirates Red Crescent played an important role in delivering food supplies to those affected, and assisting hospitals with medications and medical supplies. They also set up a camp with 50 tents as a temporary refuge for earthquake survivors.

The UAE has provided Syria with 10 ambulances and continues to provide aid to people during the recovery and rehabilitation phase.