President Sheikh Mohamed celebrates women's crucial roles in society

Read more: Meet the women blazing a trail for science in the Gulf

President Sheikh Mohamed has shared a message celebrating the important role that women play in the future of the UAE.

"On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we recognise and celebrate the crucial role that women play in building dynamic societies," Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

"We wish continued success to all women in achieving their hopes and ambitions while contributing to a shared progress and sustainable future."

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, we recognise and celebrate the crucial role that women play in building dynamic societies. We wish continued success to all women in achieving their hopes and ambitions while contributing to a shared progress and sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/J6aBer40xJ — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) March 8, 2023

The post included a video of women partaking in various artistic, cultural, athletic, professional and family-oriented scenes.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also marked the day with a message, saying the appreciation of women is a measure of human development.

"A man's appreciation for a woman is a reflection of his chivalry, taste and upbringing," wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

"Society's appreciation for women reflects society’s development/forward thinking and the pinnacle of its culture.

"The world's appreciation for women expresses the development, prosperity, and stability of this world. The appreciation of women is the measure of human development."

Every year on March 8 International Women's Day is celebrated to commemorate and honour women's accomplishments, raise awareness about gender disparities and discrimination, as well as promote global support for women.