Expo City Dubai to begin selling apartments and villas later this month

Expo City Dubai will launch plans for new residential developments on March 15 as part of its transformation into a community of tenants, homeowners, businesses and attractions.

The new housing developments, which include apartments, townhouses and villas, will offer residents an opportunity to live in the Dubai's newest neighbourhood and have the attractions of the Expo City on the doorstep, as well as 10km of cycling tracks, a 5km running track, children’s playgrounds and 45,000 square metres of parks and gardens.

Expo City Dubai districts are free of cars and single-use plastics. The design has retained 80 per cent of the original infrastructure, including 123 buildings.

Approximately one third of the 4.38 square kilometre site has so far been built on.

Ahmed Al Khatib, chief development and delivery officer, said the city “will serve as a blueprint for the way we live in the future — a best-in-class example of sustainable, regenerative, connected community living”.

Details of the development will be revealed with the opening of the sales centre, located in the Sustainability District, on March 15.

The current residential offering in the area is Expo Village, located near the world’s fair site, which has 2,273 flats in 15 towers and accommodates about 3,500 residents. The development is owned and managed by Dubai World Trade Centre.

Legacy plans

Before the world's fair closed last year, Expo 2020 announced plans to transform the legacy site into the country's first “15-minute city”, meaning it will be possible to walk or cycle from end to end without the need for a car.

In June, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, set out his vision for the legacy site, saying it would become a “hub of economic activity” and home to major companies and their headquarters.

With a focus on technology and the environment, he said it will serve as a destination in its own right, served by the nearby Dubai World Central airport and the metro link to the city centre.

The city started to open up in phases in October, with its key attractions remaining in place, including the Al Wasl Dome, the Garden in the Sky observation tower and the Expo waterfall.

It also reopened Alif, the Mobility Pavilion, Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion, as well as the Vision and Women’s pavilions, which visitors can access with a Dh120 day pass.

Businesses have also started to relocate to Expo City. Siemens, DP World and China’s Terminus Technologies have taken offices in the Dubai South neighbourhood, alongside start-ups and other technology companies.

Dubai Exhibition Centre, adjacent to the metro station, is a venue for major events such as international trade fairs.

It recently hosted PopCon Middle East and GameExpo in Dubai and later this year will be part of the emirate's hosting of the Cop28 Climate Change conference.

