Expo City Dubai opens new attractions for visitors

Three new exhibitions were unveiled on Wednesday at Expo City Dubai, aimed at drawing crowds back to relive their memories of the world's fair.

The pavilions, called the Stories of Nations, are spread across the three districts within the site ― Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability.

Visitors can explore memorabilia that includes sculptures, musical instruments and digital exhibits from more than 200 nations and organisations that took part in the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai.

Entry to the new attractions is included in Expo City Dubai’s Dh120 one-day attractions pass, which also gives visitors access to the Alif - The Mobility Pavilion , Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion, as well as the Vision and Women’s pavilions.

Expo enthusiasts can also purchase a ticket specifically for Stories of Nations for Dh50 for entry to the three new attractions.

عيشوا ذكريات إكسبو 2020 دبي مرة أخرى!

Children aged 12 and under and people of determination can enter free of charge.

Visitors can still wander the streets of Expo without a ticket, as has been the case since last autumn.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, said the new exhibits were Expo’s way of honouring the countries that participated.

He said it gives “a glimpse into some of the unforgettable, iconic moments that took place, curating the story of our shared humanity across different themes and paying tribute to the power of collaboration".

The pavilions will be open daily from 10am until 6pm.